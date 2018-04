The new Islamabad International Airport is scheduled to open its doors in the first week of May. Earlier this month the first mock flight landed at the airport.



With opening day just around the corner, a dress rehearsal was held to test the readiness of the airport.

People wait in queue to get boarding passes at an international counter during a rehearsal by the airport officials at the newly built Islamabad International Airport - AFP 1

Pakistani officials take part in a rehearsal by the airport officials at the newly built Islamabad International Airport - AFP

