International firefighters day was observed all over the world including Pakistan on Friday, with the aim to commemorate the efforts and sacrifices made by brave men and women to save people during an emergency.



Citizens acknowledged services of firefighters who have dedicated their lives for the protection of life and property.

International Firefighters’ Day is a time where the world’s community can recognize and honour the sacrifices that firefighters make to ensure that their communities and environment are as safe as possible.

It is also a day in which current and past firefighters can be thanked for their contributions.

At the same time, we can show our support and appreciation to the firefighters' worldwide who continue to protect us so well throughout the year.

The first organized professionals whose job it was to combat structural fires lived in Ancient Egypt–however, at the time, firefighters worked for private companies that provided their services only to those who could afford them.

Later, in Ancient Rome, Ceasar Augustus revolutionized firefighting by calling for the creation of a fire guard, called the Vigiles, that was trained, paid, and equipped by the state.

Firefighters Day was created in 1999 after 5 firefighters died tragically during a wildfire in Australia when the direction of the wind changed suddenly and engulfed them in flames.

It is celebrated on May 4 because that is Saint Florian’s day, and Saint Florian, who was said to be one of the first commanding firefighters of an actual Roman battalion and saved many lives, is the patron saint of firefighters.