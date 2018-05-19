In pictures: Prince Harry, Meghan's royal wedding

Britain's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle were pronounced husband and wife

REUTERS

Prince Harry and US TV star Meghan Markle were married in Windsor Castle on Saturday in a star-studded and emotional ceremony watched live by cheering crowds and beamed into homes around the world.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the world's Anglicans, declared the couple husband and wife after they exchanged vows and rings.

Wedding Ceremony 

Prince Harry places the wedding ring on the finger of Meghan Markle in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry places the wedding ring on the finger of Meghan Markle in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Meghan Markle and her bridal party arrive at St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Meghan Markle and her bridal party arrive at St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Britain´s Prince Harry (C) and his brother and best man, Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge arrive at St George´s Chapel in Windsor Castle for his royal wedding ceremony to Meghan Markle, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018. Photo: Reuters
Britain´s Prince Harry (C) and his brother and best man, Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge arrive at St George´s Chapel in Windsor Castle for his royal wedding ceremony to Meghan Markle, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018. Photo: Reuters
Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St. George´s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St. George´s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry (right) and his best man, the Duke of Cambridge, take their seats in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Saturday May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry (right) and his best man, the Duke of Cambridge, take their seats in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Saturday May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Meghan Markle arrives at St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Meghan Markle arrives at St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Meghan’s dress 

Meghan Markle picked a sleek dress by Givenchy creative head Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Meghan Markle arrives at St George´s Chapel in Windsor Castle for her royal wedding ceremony to Britain´s Prince Harry, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018. Photo: Reuters
Meghan Markle arrives at St George´s Chapel in Windsor Castle for her royal wedding ceremony to Britain´s Prince Harry, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018. Photo: Reuters
Meghan Markle arrives at St George´s Chapel in Windsor Castle for her royal wedding ceremony to Britain´s Prince Harry, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018. Photo: Reuters
Meghan Markle arrives at St George´s Chapel in Windsor Castle for her royal wedding ceremony to Britain´s Prince Harry, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018. Photo: Reuters

Celebrity attendees 

The wedding was attended by celebrities who are friends with the bride and groom. 

Former England footballer David Beckham (L) and fashion designer Victoria Beckham (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Former England footballer David Beckham (L) and fashion designer Victoria Beckham (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Meghan Markle´s friend, US tennis player Serena Williams (CL) and her husband US entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian (CR) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Meghan Markle´s friend, US tennis player Serena Williams (CL) and her husband US entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian (CR) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
James Corden and Julia Carey arrive at St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
James Corden and Julia Carey arrive at St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra (2nd L) arrives with other guests to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra (2nd L) arrives with other guests to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
David and Victoria Beckham talk with Sir Elton John and David Furnish (left) and Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt (foreground) as they arrive in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
David and Victoria Beckham talk with Sir Elton John and David Furnish (left) and Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt (foreground) as they arrive in St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Suits actor Gabriel Macht arrives with his wife Jacinda Barrett to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Suits actor Gabriel Macht arrives with his wife Jacinda Barrett to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive at St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive at St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
James Blunt arrives at St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Megan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
James Blunt arrives at St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Megan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George´s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Duke and Duchess of Sussex

After their wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left Windsor Castle as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. 

Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. Photo: AFP
Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. Photo: AFP
Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex begin their carriage procession in the Ascot Landau Carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Photo: AFP
Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex begin their carriage procession in the Ascot Landau Carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Photo: AFP
Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex begin their carriage procession in the Ascot Landau Carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 Photo: AFP
Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex begin their carriage procession in the Ascot Landau Carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 Photo: AFP
Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. Photo: AFP
Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. Photo: AFP
Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex begin their carriage procession in the Ascot Landau Carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Photo: AFP
Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex begin their carriage procession in the Ascot Landau Carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Photo: AFP
Well-wishers lining the streets wave and cheer as Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) waves next to his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) riding in the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on Castle Hill outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. Photo: AFP
Well-wishers lining the streets wave and cheer as Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) waves next to his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) riding in the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on Castle Hill outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. Photo: AFP