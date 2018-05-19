In pictures: Prince Harry, Meghan's royal wedding

Prince Harry and US TV star Meghan Markle were married in Windsor Castle on Saturday in a star-studded and emotional ceremony watched live by cheering crowds and beamed into homes around the world.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the world's Anglicans, declared the couple husband and wife after they exchanged vows and rings.

Wedding Ceremony

Meghan’s dress

Meghan Markle picked a sleek dress by Givenchy creative head Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Prince Harry.

Celebrity attendees

The wedding was attended by celebrities who are friends with the bride and groom.



Duke and Duchess of Sussex

After their wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left Windsor Castle as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



































