Pakistan’s former Chief Justice, Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk has been named as the next caretaker prime minister of the country.

The decision to name Justice (retd) Mulk as the caretaker prime minister was announced during a news conference held by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah.

Prior to Justice (retd) Mulk, six people have served as the country’s caretaker prime minister.