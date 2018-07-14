Too old to run? Not in Pakistan

While 44 per cent of the registered voters for the July general polls are youngsters, under the age of 35, many of them will still be casting a ballot for old-timers. To be more specific, 47 candidates contesting the elections are either 70 years or older. The majority belong to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.



All 47 candidates are considered frontrunners, due to their experience, strong political groupings and influence. In the outgoing government, PML-N Sartaj Aziz was the oldest person in the cabinet, 88.

Here are those contesting in the 2018 general elections. Hover over the circles in the interactive below to view details of individual candidates, or change the value in the group, colour, and compare drop-down menus to explore the data yourself.





—Interactive visualisation produced by Sajjad Haider.