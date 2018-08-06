Waning support: In Punjab, only 10 MPAs-elect secured over 70,000 votes

The contest for the 2018 election was undoubtedly close. In many constituencies of Punjab, it was too close for comfort, with a razor-thin margin of victory.



Out of the 295 Punjab Assembly seats on which elections took place, only 10 politicians secured over 70,000 votes.

Of these 10, five belonged to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, three to the Pakistan Muslim League-N, and two to the Pakistan Muslim League-Q.

The most noticeable lead was that of Ammar Yasir of the PML-Q. He picked up PP-24 (Chakwal) with 81,005 ballots. The slimmest of victories was that of Irfan Aqeel Daultana, of only 17,110 votes, in PP-231 (Vehari). Daultana is the son of the PML-N's Tehmina Daultana.





Cover photo: An illuminated view Punjab Assembly building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Independence Day celebrations in 2017. Photo: APP