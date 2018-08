As Pakistan celebrates its 71 years of independence today, the country’s social media is flooded with patriotic posts to mark the occasion.

Cricketers, entertainment stars, politicians and foreign ambassadors shared their messages on Twitter:

Pakistani Flags everywhere!

Happiness, prosperity for New Pakistan

Still a long road ahead

Pakistan Zindabad

Tabdeeli Mubarak

Celebrate with love

Celebrating for our future

Jeremy McLellan's Pakistan trip

Happy Birthday Motherland

God bless this great land