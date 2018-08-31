How is Pakistan’s president elected?

The President of Pakistan is elected in a special session of the parliament, senate and all four provincial assemblies in accordance with Article 41 (3) of the constitution. The country’s 13th president will be chosen by an electoral college of 706 votes of lawmakers, including 104 senators, 342 members of the national and 260 of the provincial assembly on September 4. In order to ensure equal representation, all provincial assemblies are given 65 votes each in the electoral college.



Each member of the National Assembly gets one vote as do Senators. 5.70 Punjab parliamentarians makeup 1 vote, 2.58 in Sindh, 1.90 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while MPAs in the Balochistan which is the smallest assembly get one vote each.

—Infographic produced by Sajjad Haider