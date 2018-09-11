Life in pictures: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
The cancer-stricken wife of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif died in London on Tuesday after months in a coma
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with his wife Kulsoom Nawaz.
Undated photo shows Nawaz Sharif, Kulsoom Nawaz, and Hussain Nawaz, their first child.─Photo courtesy Twitter/@MaryamNSharif
Nawaz Sharif and Kulsoom Nawaz in Berlin, 1993.─Photo courtesy Twitter/@MaryamNSharif
Kulsoom Nawaz poses for a photo alongside Nawaz Sharif.─Photo courtesy Twitter/@MaryamNSharif
In this Dec. 9, 2000 file photo, Kulsoom Nawaz speaks to reporters in Islamabad.—AP Photo/B.K. Bangash, File
Kulsoom Nawaz leaves her Islamabad residence prior to departing the country on December 10, 2000.—Reuters/file photo
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz with her daughter, Maryam Nawaz.─Photo courtesy Twitter/@MaryamNSharif
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz (left) with her daughter, Maryam Nawaz.—File photo
Photo shows Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, speaking to newsmen outside the court in Attock on 22 July, 2000—AFP PHOTO/Saeed KHAN
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.—File photo
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz (centre) with her daughter, Maryam Nawaz (left) and son-in-law, Captain (r) Safdar (right).—File photo
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (R) and his wife, Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif, with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed (centre) at the Dhaka airport as they left for Islamabad ending a three-day visit to Bangladesh. AFP/FILE PHOTO
Kulsoom Nawaz (R), wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, sits along with politician Raja Zafarul Haq (C), convener of Sharif’s former party, the Pakistan Muslim League party (PML), and party secretary-general, Sir Injam Khan, during its first meeting in Islamabad, 09 April 2000. —AFP PHOTO/Tanveer MUGHAL
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was under treatment at London’s Harley Street Clinic since June 2017.
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.─Photo courtesy Twitter/@MaryamNSharif
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (left) performs Umrah with his wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.─Photo courtesy Twitter/@MaryamNSharif
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif poses for a photograph with wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.─Photo courtesy Twitter/@MaryamNSharif
A file photo of former prime minsiter Nawaz Sharif’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz along with her daughter Maryam Nawaz at an event.—ONLINE/FILE photo
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (right) with wife Kulsoom Nawaz (centre) and daughter Maryam Nawaz at the Masjid ul Haram.—File photo
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif.—File photo
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif (right), wife of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, her daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and US First lady Michelle Obama (left) arrive for an event at the Blue Room of the White House.—AP Photo
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his wife, Kulsoom Nawaz (left) pose with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife (R) during a welcome ceremony for leaders attending the Belt and Road Forum, in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on May 14, 2017 in Beijing, China.
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif.—File photo
A file photo of former prime minsiter Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz visiting Begum Kulsoom Nawaz at Harley Street Clinic.