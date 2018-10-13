By-election 2018: What’s up for grabs in the National Assembly

On Sunday, 11 National Assembly seats will be up for grabs in the by-election. There are 120 candidates in the running for these seats with polling to begin at 8am and conclude at 5pm.



The PTI has 151 seats followed by the PML-N with 81 and PPPP with 54 seats in the National Assembly.

NA-35

There are 578,872 registered voters in this constituency of Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the general election this seat was won by Imran Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with 113,822 votes with the MMAs Akram Khan Durrani as the runner-up with 106,820 votes. This was one of the five seats won by Khan who kept the seat from his hometown constituency of Mianwali.

There are eight candidates vying for this seat in the by-election including Nasim Ali Shah (PTI), Syeda Yasmin Safdar (PPPP) and Zahid Akram Durrani (MMA).

NA-53

This constituency of Islamabad has 321,143 registered voters and was won by PTI’s Imran Khan with 92,891 votes with PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the runner-up with 44,314 votes in the general election.

The by-election is being contested by 11 candidates including Ali Nawaz Khan (PTI), Waqar Ahmed (PML-N), Abdul Hafeez (TLP) and Iftikhar Shahzada (PPP).

NA-56

The Attock II constituency of Punjab has 638,937 registered voters. Tahir Sadiq of the PTI won the seat with 163,325 votes with PML-N’s Malik Sohail Khan as the runner-up with 99,404 votes in the general election. This was one of the two seats won by Sadiq who retained NA-55.

Three candidates are contesting the by-election from this seat including Malik Khurram Ali (PTI), Malik Sohail Khan (PML-N) and Syed Faisal Mehmood Shah (TLP).

NA-60

This constituency of Rawalpindi has 356,935 registered voters and election on this constituency was postponed due to the life sentence of PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi.

Nine candidates will contest the by-election including Sajjad Khan (PML-N), Sheikh Rashid Shafique (PTI) and Zahid Aqeel (TLP).

NA-63

There are 370,967 registered voters in this constituency of Rawalpindi which was won by PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan with 100,986 seats with independent candidate Chaudhry Nisar finishing second with 65,767 votes. Sawar vacated his seat after becoming the Governor of Punjab.

The by-election on this seat is being contested by five candidates including Mansoor Hayat Khan (PTI), Aqeel Malik (PML-N) and Syed Ishrat Ali Zaidi (PPPP).

NA-65

This constituency in Chakwal has 552,523 registered voters and was won by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of the PML-Q in the general election. Elahi vacated the seat opting to maintain his Punjab Assembly seat and going on to be elected as the speaker.

There are three candidates in the running for the by-election including Chaudhry Salik Hussain (PML) and Muhammad Yakoob (TLP).

NA-69

A stronghold of the Chaudhry’s of Gujrat, this constituency has 467,378 registered voters and was won by PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the 2018 general election.

There are 11 candidates in the running for the by-election including Moonis Elahi (PML-Q) and Imran Zafar (PML-N).

NA-103

The general election on this constituency in Faisalabad was postponed after the death of a candidate. There are 434,931 registered voters in this constituency and 11 candidates contesting the by-election.

Notable candidates in the running include Ali Gohar Khan (PML-N), Muhammad Saad Ullah (PTI) and Manzoor Hussain (TLP).

NA-124

With 533,497 registered voters this constituency in Lahore was won by PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif who vacated it for a provincial assembly seat.

There are 11 candidates contesting in the by-election from this constituency including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (PML-N), Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan (PTI) and Salman Iqbal (TLP).

NA-131

All eyes will be on this constituency of Lahore which saw a tight contest between PTI’s Imran Khan and PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique. Khan won the seat by a slight margin of 680 votes in the general election.

There are 26 candidates vying for the seat in the by-election for this constituency which was 364,213 registered voters. Notable candidates include Khawaja Saad Rafique (PML-N), Humayun Akhtar Khan (PTI) and Asim Mehmood (PPPP).

NA-243

This constituency of Karachi with 401,833 registered voters was won by PTI’s Imran Khan in the 2018 general election.

There are 22 candidates contesting from this constituency in the by-election including Amir Wali Uddin Chishti (MQM-P), Muhammad Alamgir Khan (PTI), Hakim Al (PPPP), Syed Nawaz Ul Huda (TLP) and Sharafat Ali (PML-N).