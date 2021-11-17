By: Web Desk

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the House, called electronic voting machines "evil and vicious machines".



He said that a joint meeting was announced at 10pm, but that meeting was postponed.

"I have received your letter. We have carefully considered your letter and given you the full answer. I commend the opposition members for not coming under government pressure," he told the Speaker.

Shehbaz said that the government and its allies want to bulldoze the bills and said the government was not being sincere in a creating consensus on electoral reforms.