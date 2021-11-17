-
Wednesday Nov 17 2021 | 01:51 PM
Shehbaz calls EVMs 'evil and vicious machine'
PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the House, called electronic voting machines "evil and vicious machines".
He said that a joint meeting was announced at 10pm, but that meeting was postponed.
"I have received your letter. We have carefully considered your letter and given you the full answer. I commend the opposition members for not coming under government pressure," he told the Speaker.
Shehbaz said that the government and its allies want to bulldoze the bills and said the government was not being sincere in a creating consensus on electoral reforms.
-
Wednesday Nov 17 2021 | 01:36 PM
Speaker Asad Qaiser defers bill on electronic voting machines
As soon as National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser handed over the microphone to Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Babar Awan, the Opposition started making noise, after which the Speaker allowed the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif to speak.
Awan requested the speaker to postpone the bill for electronic voting machines. saying the Opposition wanted to talk to him [the Speaker] over this bill, so it should be delayed.
The speaker deferred the bill for electronic voting machines.
Awan said that the Opposition has objections on Agenda No 2 of the Election Amendment Bill 2021. "The bill has been discussed with you and also in the Senate. The bill should be postponed for further discussion," Awan said.
Other members of the House, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are present for the joint sitting of Parliament.
-
Wednesday Nov 17 2021 | 01:24 PM
Watch live: Joint Session of Parliament underway in Islamabad
-
Wednesday Nov 17 2021 | 12:45 PM
Joint session of Parliament starts
The joint session of Parliament has started with an agenda to take up more than two dozen crucial bills, including the electoral reforms bill and the bill for the right of overseas Pakistanis to vote.
It is being chaired by Speaker Asad Qaiser.
Both the government and joint Opposition are ready to flex their muscles in today’s joint session of Parliament.
The joint session had been summoned by President Arif Alvi and was initially expected to start at 12pm.
The government eyes passing more than two dozen bills with the help of its allied parties, while the opposition parties have vowed to foil the treasury’s attempt to get the "black laws" passed at all costs.
The bills to be taken up for passage were referred to the joint sitting by the National Assembly after they were not okayed within the stipulated 90 days.
-
Wednesday Nov 17 2021 | 11:59 AM
Govt has 'complete trust' in allies, says FM Qureshi outside Parliament House
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the government has "complete trust" in its allies.
"We trust them because the people of their constituencies have given them the mandate," he said.
He said that the government wanted fair and transparent polls which would strengthen democracy in the country.
-
Wednesday Nov 17 2021 | 11:51 AM
Every player tries to do better than opponent: PM Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD: Ahead of today’s crucial joint session of Parliament, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that every player tries to do better than their opponent.
Talking to journalists at Parliament House, PM Imran said that when a player walks on the ground, he is ready for everything.
Referring to the prime minister’s marathon huddles before the joint session, when a journalist asked a question about the reason behind the meetings and whether he was worried, PM Imran replied, "Who is holding meetings?”
-
Wednesday Nov 17 2021 | 11:31 AM
PM Imran Khan, Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, PPP's Bilawal reach Parliament
Members of the National Assembly have started arriving for the joint sitting of Parliament.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have reached Parliament House, while other members are also arriving.
On arrival at Parliament House, journalists asked Shehbaz Sharif whether he would give a tough time to the government or defeat it. Shehbaz responded that the Opposition said has its numbers figured out and that whatever Allah will will happen. "The opposition will give its answer in the joint meeting," he said.
-
Wednesday Nov 17 2021 | 11:00 AM
Fawad hopeful of overseas Pakistanis getting voting rights
Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry expressed hope that the government would keep another one of its election promises once the joint sitting was done and it passes the the law to grant voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.
He called the laws on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis a "milestone in strengthening democracy in Pakistan".
-
Wednesday Nov 17 2021 | 10:38 AM
Treasury benches enjoy edge of at least two votes over Opposition
The PTI-led government needs a simple majority in the joint sitting of houses currently having a total strength of 440 members (341 MNAs and 99 Senators) to get the bills passed.
As per data, the government currently enjoys the support of a minimum of 221 parliamentarians, including 179 MNAs and 42 senators.
The treasury benches enjoy an edge of at least two votes over the opposition parties jointly. The opposition parties are supported by 219 parliamentarians, including 162 MNAs and 57 senators.
There are four independent MNAs including Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir, and Ali Nawaz Shah, who support the opposition while Aslam Bhotani sits on treasury benches.
The MQM-P having seven MNAs and one senator on Tuesday announced to support the government in the passage of all the bills at the joint sitting after its reservations were addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cabinet members at different sittings.
Meanwhile, in this crucial situation, despite the government’s claims, the PML-Q was yet to officially announce its support to the controversial legislation. Only a day before, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired a meeting of the PML-Q during which the party leaders expressed concerns over inflation, increasing prices of petroleum products and tariffs of electricity and gas.
“We cannot face our voters in this situation,” they said. The PMLQ in the Parliament is represented by five members of the National Assembly and one Senator.
-
Wednesday Nov 17 2021 | 10:13 AM
Government eyes passing more than two dozen bills
Both the government and joint Opposition are ready to flex their muscles in today’s joint session of Parliament convened as the ruling party appears confident over the passage of all its bills after getting the support of its allies.
The joint session has been summoned by President Arif Alvi today at 12pm.
The government eyes passing more than two dozen bills with the help of its allied parties, while the opposition parties have vowed to foil the treasury’s attempt to get the "black laws" passed at all costs.
The bills to be taken up for passage were referred to the joint sitting by the National Assembly after they were not okayed within the stipulated 90 days.