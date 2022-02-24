-
Russia intends to ´decapitate´ Ukraine government: US defense official
WASHINGTON: The Russian invasion of Ukraine intends to decapitate the country's government and install new leadership allied to Moscow, a senior US defense official said Thursday.
"They have every intention of basically decapitating the government and installing their own means of governance," the official said.
Ukraine capital Kyiv declares curfew: mayor
KYIV: Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko on Thursday announced an overnight curfew in Ukraine's capital as the country battled to repel a Russian invasion.
The former world heavyweight boxing champion said the curfew would last from 10:00 pm to 7:00 am local time (2000-0500 GMT) and that public transport would stop working during that period.
Metro stations would remain open throughout to serve as bomb shelters, he said.
US, G7 allies meet after Russia invades Ukraine
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden met with his counterparts from the Group of Seven allies on Thursday morning to map out more severe measures against Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched what Biden called "a premeditated war" against Ukraine.
Biden, who spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy late on Wednesday, convened his National Security Council earlier on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, according to a White House official.
He planned to make his first public remarks on the new conflict in Ukraine at 12:30pm EST (1730 GMT), the White House said. Biden and his G7 colleagues are scrambling to respond to a worst-case scenario by imposing harsh sanctions on Russia that may cause gasoline prices in the West to go up.
The virtual meeting between the United States and its allies was underway, the White House said, as the group prepared to respond to what Biden in a statement late Wednesday called "an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine.
Russia says destroys over 70 military targets, including 11 airfields, in Ukraine
MOSCOW: Russia said Thursday that its military had destroyed more than 70 military targets including 11 airfields in Ukraine.
"As a result of strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces, 74 Ukrainian military ground facilities were destroyed," said Igor Konashenkov, a defence ministry spokesman, specifying that destroyed facilities included 11 airfields. He said a Ukrainian military helicopter and four drones had also been shot down.
Sanctions to 'dramatically limit' Russian access to EU, US markets: Germany
BERLIN: Western allies will unleash sanctions that will drastically restrict Russia's access to the European and American markets, Germany's vice-chancellor said Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine.
The "strong sanctions package" will "cut off the Russian economy from industrial progress, will attack and freeze assets and financial holdings, and will dramatically limit access to the European and American markets," said Robert Habeck.
German club Schalke remove Gazprom as shirt sponsor after Russian invasion: statement
FRANKFURT: German football club Schalke 04 said Thursday it would remove Russian gas company Gazprom as its main shirt sponsor following the invasion of Ukraine.
"In light of the events, developments and escalation of the past days, FC Schalke 04 has decided to remove the logo of the main sponsor, Gazprom, from the shirts," the historic second division club said in a statement.
Battle underway for airbase on Kyiv outskirts
KYIV: Russian and Ukrainian forces are battling for control of an airbase on the northern outskirts of Kyiv, a senior Ukrainian officer said Thursday, as dozens of attack helicopters swooped on the area.
"Fighting is underway for Gostomel airfield," armed forces chief Valeriy Zaluzhny said in a message posted on Facebook. Shortly earlier, AFP reporters had seen helicopters flying low over the city from the north.
Biden meets with G7, addresses US on response to Russia
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden was meeting with G7 allies Thursday to hammer out a raft of new sanctions against Russia after it invaded Ukraine, and will later speak to the American people on a crisis that he warns will cause "catastrophic loss of life."
The virtual, closed-door meeting of G7 leaders — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — was set to start at 9:00 am (1400 GMT), with Biden's White House speech scheduled for early afternoon.
Biden also held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, saying afterwards that he had promised to "provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."
Moscow warns Russians against joining anti-war protests
MOSCOW: Russian authorities on Thursday warned anti-war sympathisers from gathering for protests after President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.
The Investigative Committee, in a statement, warned Russians of legal repercussions for joining unsanctioned protests related to "the tense foreign political situation".
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he is waiting for concrete sanctions and assistance from allies
KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said he was waiting for Ukraine's allies to impose concrete sanctions on Russia as the military said four ballistic rockets had been fired at Ukrainian territory from the territory of Belarus.
In the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city council said shelling had hit a residential area and the number of casualties was being ascertained.