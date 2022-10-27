By: Web Desk

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is set to lead the long march on Islamabad from today (Friday) to “free the nation in a true sense”.

The long march will start from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk at 11 am and after passing through the Ferozepur Road, Icchra, Azadi Chowk, Mozang, Data Darbar side, it will move towards Muridke.

The march is expected to enter Islamabad on November 4 after passing through Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sumbrial, Lala Musa, Khariyan, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi. Imran along with his supporters is expected to stage a sit-in in the federal capital against the Shehbaz-led coalition government after the end of the long march.

This will be the PTI chief second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.