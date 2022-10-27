-
Friday Oct 28 2022 | 10:55 AM
Interior Minister vows not to allow any mob to attack Islamabad
With just a few minutes to Imran Khan’s long march, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan vowed not to allow any mob to attack Islamabad.
“If Mob culture is developed, then where will democracy and state [go],” said Sanaullah while talking to the media outside a Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench. The Supreme Court has ruled on long march and sit-ins, he added.
-
Friday Oct 28 2022 | 10:39 AM
Fawad Chaudhry urges Lahoris to come out on the streets with Imran Khan
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry urged the people of Lahore to come out on the streets with former prime minister Imran Khan to “change the system of Pakistan”.
“If you don't become a part of this Haqiqi Azadi march (readl freedom march) today, then you should not care about this system, if you want to change this system, leave your home, otherwise the lives of your children will be spent in this rotten system,” tweeted Fawad.
-
Friday Oct 28 2022 | 09:58 AM
Imran Khan bowling 'last five overs of politics': Sheikh Rashid
PTI ally Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has claimed that Imran Khan is bowling the “last five overs of politics”, adding that he will be with the party at Liberty Chowk.
“I hope long march fulfills its goal as per the constitution and law,” said the AML chief.
-
Friday Oct 28 2022 | 09:13 AM
Imran Khan set to march towards Islamabad
PTI Chairman Imran Khan is set to lead the long march on Islamabad from today (Friday) to “free the nation in a true sense”.
The long march will start from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk at 11 am and after passing through the Ferozepur Road, Icchra, Azadi Chowk, Mozang, Data Darbar side, it will move towards Muridke.
The march is expected to enter Islamabad on November 4 after passing through Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sumbrial, Lala Musa, Khariyan, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi. Imran along with his supporters is expected to stage a sit-in in the federal capital against the Shehbaz-led coalition government after the end of the long march.
This will be the PTI chief second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.