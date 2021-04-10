-
Tight security arrangements in place
Who are the candidates in NA-75?
Polling underway for by-election at NA-75
Tight security arrangements in place
The Election Commission has made tight security arrangements for the by-election to ensure smooth and peaceful polling.
More than 4,000 police personnel and officers have been deployed at 360 polling stations, while Rangers were on standby to deal with any untoward incident.
10 teams of the Pakistan Army are also in the constituency to assist the administration.
There are 4,94,003 registered voters (including 2,73,006 male and 2,20,997 female voters) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 360 polling stations including 106 male polling stations, 106 female polling stations and 148 joint (male and female) polling stations. Also, 927 polling booths have also been set up.
The polling started at 8:00am and will continue uninterrupted till 5:00pm.
Who are the candidates in NA-75?
DASKA: The PTI and PML-N are the two main parties in the hotly contested by-election of Daska.
As many as nine candidates are contesting in the said constituency including Ali Asjad Malhi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Nosheen Iftikhar of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Muhammad Khalid Sandhu (Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan) and six independent candidates—Muhammad Usman Khaild, Khawaja Asif Raza, Sumaira Islam, Syed Haider Jaffery, Syed Shah Faisal and Shamsa Saleem Bukhari.
Polling underway for by-election at NA-75
SIALKOT: The polling has started and will continue till 5pm without any break at National Assembly constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV, Daska.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has made all necessary administrative and electoral preparations for holding peaceful, free and transparent elections.
There are 360 polling stations in the constituency of which 47 have been declared highly sensitive.
A close competition is expected between PTI's candidate Asjad Malhi and PML-N candidate Nosheen Iftikhar.