By: Web Desk

The Election Commission has made tight security arrangements for the by-election to ensure smooth and peaceful polling.



More than 4,000 police personnel and officers have been deployed at 360 polling stations, while Rangers were on standby to deal with any untoward incident.

10 teams of the Pakistan Army are also in the constituency to assist the administration.

There are 4,94,003 registered voters (including 2,73,006 male and 2,20,997 female voters) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 360 polling stations including 106 male polling stations, 106 female polling stations and 148 joint (male and female) polling stations. Also, 927 polling booths have also been set up.

The polling started at 8:00am and will continue uninterrupted till 5:00pm.