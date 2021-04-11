Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

NA-75 Daska by-election unofficial results: PML-N triumphs over PTI

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska by-election, on April 10, 2021. — APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt

Unofficial results from all 360 polling stations in the NA-75 Sialkot-IV constituency indicate that PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar has defeated PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi.

Iftikhar, according to the preliminary results, secured 110,075 votes, whereas Malhi obtained 93,433 votes.

The PML-N could not wait and began celebrating even before the results were announced on television, after midnight. Party workers broke into dance to the beats of drums and distributed sweets.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz congratulated the victor, saying she had demonstrated great "bravery, daring and persistence".

Peaceful day of voting

The day remained largely uneventful, barring a few claims and counter claims by the top two contending parties.

PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar claimed a person was caught casting a bogus vote by the presiding officer himself.

Her chief opponent, PTI's Asjad Malhi had expressed the confidence that he will emerge victorious. He accused PML-N of trying to influence the outcome by moving people from outside the constituency to NA-75.

"They lost the last time, and will lose again this time," he had claimed.

Both candidates, however, were satisfied overall with the arrangements made for the polling this time around.

Saturday's polls were rescheduled after the exercise earlier, on February 19, was declared null and void by the Election Commission of Pakistan due to suspected tampering of votes.

Read our comprehensive wrap-up of the day's events here.

