16 August 2021 | 10:05 AM
Major airlines reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace
16 August 2021 | 09:41 AM
More than 60 countries say Afghans, others must be allowed to leave Afghanistan
16 August 2021 | 09:30 AM
Taliban direct fighters not to harm Life, property and honour
16 August 2021 | 09:07 AM
US troops secure Kabul airport: State Department
16 August 2021 | 09:06 AM
Taliban spokesman says "war is over in Afghanistan"
16 August 2021 | 08:21 AM
Taliban in control of Afghanistan, panic in Kabul
16 August 2021 | 08:17 AM
Pakistan has 'no favourites' in Afghanistan, wants good relations with neighbour: Qureshi
16 August 2021 | 08:15 AM
Pakistanis allowed to return from Afghanistan without negative PCR test
16 August 2021 | 08:12 AM
The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani
16 August 2021 | 08:11 AM
Taliban claim they have control of Afghan presidential palace, rule out transitional govt
Major airlines are rerouting flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace after Taliban took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens.
United Airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic said they were not using the country's airspace.
A United spokeswoman said the change affects several of the airline's U.S.-to-India flights.
Flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 showed few commercial flights over Afghanistan at 0300 GMT on Monday but many planes overflying neighbouring Pakistan and Iran.
Airlines and governments have paid more attention to the risks of flying over conflict zones in recent years after two deadly incidents involving surface-to-air missiles.
A Malaysia Airlines plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 people on board, and an Ukraine International Airlines jet was downed by Iran's military in 2020, killing all 176 passengers and crew.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in July imposed new flight restrictions over Afghanistan for U.S. airlines and other U.S. operators.
The FAA said flights operating below 26,000 feet were prohibited in the Kabul Flight Information Region, which largely covers Afghanistan, unless operating in and out of Hamid Karzai International Airport, citing the risk "posed by extremist/militant activity."
The restrictions do not apply to U.S. military operations.
Other countries, including Canada, Britain, Germany and France had also advised airlines to maintain an altitude of at least 25,000 feet over Afghanistan, according to website Safe Airspace, which tracks such warnings.
Commercial flights set to land in Afghanistan have also been affected by the chaos on the ground. Emirates has suspended flights to Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, until further notice, the airline said on its website.
WASHINGTON: More than 60 countries issued a joint statement saying Afghans and international citizens who want to leave Afghanistan must be allowed to depart and added that airports and border crossings must remain open, the U.S. State Department said late on Sunday.
The U.S. government and countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Qatar and the UK said in a joint statement that "those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility - and accountability - for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order."
It added that "the Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them."
The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after the insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate thousands of their citizens.
The Pentagon authorised another 1,000 troops to help evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghans who worked for them from Kabul as the U.S. government said it would assume air traffic control to facilitate the departure of thousands of Americans.
A joint statement from the State Department and Pentagon after the Taliban entered the Afghan capital confirmed that the United States over the next 48 hours will "have expanded our security presence to nearly 6,000 troops, with a mission focused solely on facilitating these efforts and will be taking over air traffic control."
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter "the United States joins the international community in affirming that Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so. Roads, airports, and border crossing must remain open, and calm must be maintained."
Other countries signing the joint statement include Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, Greece, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and Yemen as well as the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, the State Department said.
DOHA: Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen has said that the fighters have been directed once again that no one is allowed to enter anyone's house without permission.
“Life, property and honour of none shall be harmed but must be protected by the Mujahedeen,” he said in a Twitter statement.
WASHINGTON: The US military has secured the perimeter of Kabul airport, the State Department said Sunday, adding that Washington´s embassy in the Afghhan capital been completely evacuated.
"All embassy personnel are located on the premises of Hamid Karzai International Airport, whose perimeter is secured by the US Military," spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, hours after the Taliban took control of the city.
CAIRO: The spokesman for the Taliban's political office on Sunday declared the war was over in Afghanistan and called for peaceful relations with the international community.
Spokesman Mohammad Naeem said in interviews with Al Jazeera TV the Taliban did not want to live in isolation and the type of rule and the form of regime would be clear soon.
The group respected women's and minorities' rights and freedom of expression within Sharia law, Naeem added.
Naeem said the Taliban wanted to have peaceful relations and was keen to develop several channels of communication it had already opened with foreign countries.
"We ask all countries and entities to sit with us to settle any issues", he said in an interview with Al Jazeera TV.
Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, bringing the fighters close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a US-led invasion.
Naeem said that no diplomatic body or headquarters was targeted in the Taliban's approach and the group would provide safety for citizens and diplomatic missions.
Ghani's escape was unexpected and "even those close to him did not expect it," Naeem said.
"We are ready to have a dialogue with all Afghan figures and will guarantee them the necessary protection," he told Al Jazeera Mubasher TV.
The Taliban was seeing the fruits of its efforts and sacrifices for 20 years, he said, and would adopt a policy of non-interference in others' affairs in return for non-interference in Afghanistan.
"We have reached what we were seeking, which is the freedom of our country and the independence of our people," he said. "We will not allow anyone to use our lands to target anyone, and we do not want to harm others."
"We do not think that foreign forces will repeat their failed experience in Afghanistan once again."
KABUL: The Taliban were in control of Afghanistan on Monday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war.
The astonishingly quick collapse of the government, with the Afghan Taliban taking over the presidential palace on Sunday night, triggered fear and panic in the capital.
Thousands of people were on Monday trying to escape Kabul with scenes of chaos as crowds gathered at the airport.
Ghani fled on Sunday as the insurgents encircled Kabul, with the Taliban sealing a nationwide military victory that saw all cities fall to them in just 10 days.
"The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen," Ghani said in a statement posted to Facebook, his first since fleeing.
In a video posted to social media, Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar also announced his movement’s victory.
"Now it’s time to test and prove, now we have to show that we can serve our nation and ensure security and comfort of life," he said.
Government forces collapsed without the support of the US military, which invaded in 2001 after the September 11 attacks and toppled the Taliban for its support of Al Qaeda.
The United States ultimately failed to build a democratic government capable of withstanding the Taliban, despite spending billions of dollars and providing two decades of military support.
President Joe Biden was determined to withdraw all American troops by the end of this month, insisting there was no choice and he would not "pass this war" onto another president.
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Pakistan has "no favourites" in Afghanistan and the country is on the same page with the international community when it comes to finding a political solution to the problems of Afghanistan.
Speaking during a press conference in Islamabad, the foreign minister said that "when the time comes, Pakistan will recognise the Taliban government in line with international consensus, ground realities, as well as Pakistan's national interests".
"Pakistan agrees that there should be no military solution to the Afghan issue and wants all problems to be resolved through dialogue," he said, adding that the country's agenda is to see the development and prosperity of Afghanistan.
Qureshi said that he will soon discuss the Afghan issue with the leadership of neighbouring countries, including China, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, adding that India, too, should work to resolve the Afghan issue.
The Civil Aviation Authority, in a statement on Sunday, said special permission has been accorded for the return of Pakistanis from Afghanistan without the mandatory negative PCR test for coronavirus.
"As informed by our mission in Kabul, the current situation in Afghanistan has necessitated imminent repatriation of Pakistani nationals residing in Afghanistan," read the CAA statement.
It said that "given the paucity of time", it was decided that Pakistani travellers be allowed to arrive without the possession of mandatory negative PCR test results which is usually conducted within the 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.
The rule will remain in effect for all direct flights between Kabul and Islamabad arriving up to August 18, 2021, 2359 hours.
"This approval, however, is subject to strict compliance with other provisions of standard operating procedures in-vogue relating to inbound travel to Pakistan, including Rapid Antigen testing, PCR Testing and any other stipulations as mandated by the relevant health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan," the notice said.
This means that upon arrival, passengers will be subject to all tests made mandatory by health authorities, as well as strict compliance of safety measures.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani prided himself on being one of the foremost global experts on failed states, only to watch his administration collapse.
He fled the country on Sunday, according to a top Afghan official, as the Taliban reached Kabul after an astonishing rout of government forces.
"The former president has left Afghanistan, leaving the people to this situation," Abdullah Abdullah, who heads the government's peace process, said in a video message.
Ghani was elected in 2014 on promises to remake Afghanistan.
But the 72-year-old may ultimately be remembered for making little headway against the deep-rooted government corruption that likely underwrote his demise.
The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, bringing the insurgents close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a US-led invasion.
As night fell, local television 1TV reported that multiple explosions were heard in the city, which had been largely quiet earlier in the day. It said gunfire could be heard near the airport, where foreign diplomats, officials and other Afghans fled seeking to leave the country.
Aid group Emergency said 80 wounded people had been brought to its hospital in Kabul, which was at capacity, and that it had restricted admission to people with life-threatening injuries.