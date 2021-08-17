Continued US economic engagement with Kabul vital for stable Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (R)

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation to discuss the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan.

During the telephone call, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan would remain engaged with Washington and other international partners in promoting efforts for supporting a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.



He shared Pakistan's perspective noting the significant change in the situation within a short span and the avoidance of violence and stressed the importance of inclusive political settlement as the best way forward.

Continued US economic engagement with Afghanistan is of crucial importance as well, he added.



He also apprised Antony Blinken of Pakistan's efforts to facilitate the evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media and others.

The foreign minister also underlined Pakistan's commitment to forging a broad-based, long-term and sustainable relationship with the United States that is anchored in peace, deeper economic cooperation and regional connectivity.



Meanwhile, in a brief statement issued by the Blinken's office, Spokesperson Ned Price said that they discussed Afghanistan and the developing situation there.

Pakistan aspires for peace in Afghanistan: NSC

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan after over 20 years, the National Security Committee (NSC) Monday reiterated that Pakistan aspired for peace in the country.

The development came during the NSC meeting which was called to deliberate on the emerging situation in Afghanistan — with PM Imran Khan in the chair.

The NSC had noted that Pakistan was a victim of the decades-long conflict in Afghanistan and, therefore, desired peace and stability in the neighbourhood. It was emphasised that the world must recognise the sacrifices made by Pakistan over the last four decades.

Participants had reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to an inclusive political settlement as the way forward representing all Afghan ethnic groups. It was reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to work with the international community and all Afghan stakeholders to facilitate an inclusive political settlement in the country. Moreover, the meeting had stressed that the principle of non-interference in Afghanistan must be adhered to.

The NSC had noted positively that major violence had been averted thus far and called on all parties in Afghanistan to respect the rule of law, protect the fundamental human rights of all Afghans, and ensure that Afghan soil is not used by any terrorist organisation or group against any country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed that all possible facilities be made available to repatriate Pakistanis, diplomats, journalists and staff of international organisations seeking to leave Afghanistan. The Prime Minister had also lauded the ongoing efforts of the Pakistan embassy in Kabul and the state machinery in this regard.