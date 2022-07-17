-
Sunday Jul 17 2022 | 10:24 AM
Polling stations see major turnout as elderly, persons with disabilities come to cast votes
The polling stations in the 20 constituencies have been witnessing a massive turnout of voters as young, elderly and persons with disabilities come to exercise their right to vote. The Punjab police can be seen assisting the elderly and disabled at polling stations.
Meanwhile, a large number of women are also visiting polling stations.
Sunday Jul 17 2022 | 09:42 AM
CEC says voting won't only 'strengthen democracy' but also 'stabilise Pakistan'
In a Twitter message on the day of polling, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said that voting wouldn't only "strengthen democracy but also stabilise Pakistan."
The CEC stressed the public should ensure participation in the polling process by exercising their right to vote. He also directed the officials and authorities concerned to take action where necessary to ensure free and fair election and avoid violation of laws.
Sunday Jul 17 2022 | 09:29 AM
'Your vote is your strength': PM Shehbaz Sharif
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the public that their vote is their strength and encouraged them to end the politics of chaos, hatred and divide with the power of their vote.
Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz Sharif urged the voters to vote for national development and the bright future of their children. He asked them to keep in mind the incompetence, corruption, economic destruction, facilitation and patronage of mafias and the “destruction created in the name of change" during four years of “dark era” of Imran Khan's government while voting.
Sunday Jul 17 2022 | 08:56 AM
ECP establishes central and provincial control rooms
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up central and provincial control rooms to monitor the polling process in the province.
The ECP spokesperson said that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja will monitor the election process from the central control room that has been established in Islamabad, while the ECP secretary will monitor the situation from the provincial control room in Lahore.
CEC Sikander Sultan said that no interference in the polling process will be tolerated and an immediate action will be taken against violators.
Sunday Jul 17 2022 | 08:50 AM
'Not a day to stay home': Asad Umar
PTI general secretary Asad Umar has urged the residents of the 20 constituencies to "get out and vote" without any delay. He said that the voters should cast their votes early in the morning instead of waiting for a later time.
Taking to Twitter, Umar said that the people should vote for "haqeeqi azadi (true freedom)" as "today is not a day to sit at home."
Sunday Jul 17 2022 | 08:42 AM
Punjab braces itself for tough political contest as voting begins
Voting for by-elections on 20 provincial seats in Punjab began around 8am on Sunday morning. It will continue till 5pm without any interruption.
A total of 3,131 polling stations have been set up in the 20 constituencies, of which 676 have been declared "highly sensitive" while 1,194 have been declared "sensitive".
The 20 seats fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) unseated 25 PTI dissident lawmakers on May 23 — which included five lawmakers elected on reserved seats for women and minorities — for voting against PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab chief minister's election.