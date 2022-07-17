 
pakistan
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Punjab by-election results 2022: Live updates

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Polling staff count ballot papers at a sensitive polling station guarded by a security personnel in this Geo News file photo from the 2018 general election on NA-120.
Counting of votes in the closely-contested by-election on 20 constituencies of Punjab is underway and unofficial, preliminary results are trickling in.

Today's polls remained largely peaceful aside from a few reports of clashes between supporters of opposing parties. No casualties were reported.

Other kinds of drama, however, stole the limelight. This included an early morning resignation, a leaked audio allegedly implicating the former interior minister, and a number of arrests, including that of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Voter turnout was not as large as the parties hoped but was considerable, said by Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah to be 40%.

A breakdown of the latest unofficial, preliminary results is given below as they come in:

6:17pm — PP-170 Lahore, polling station 22: PML-N in the lead

PML-N's Amin Zulqarnain is in the lead with 134 votes, while PTI's Zaheer Abbas is in second place with 66 votes.

6:22pm — PP-273 Muzaffargarh VI, polling station 3: PML-N in the lead

PML-N's Muhammad Sibtain Raza is in the lead with 621 votes, while PTI's Yasir Arfat is in second place with 435 votes.

6:26pm — PP-125 Jhang II, result from three polling stations: PTI in the lead

PTI's Mian Muhammad Azam is in the lead with 789 votes, while PML-N's Faisal Hayat is in second place with 285 votes.

6:39pm — PP-273 Muzaffargarh VI, result from five polling stations: PTI in the lead

PTI's Yasir Arfat is in the lead with 1,442 votes, while PML-N's Muhammad Sibtain Raza is in second place with 1,376 votes.

6:45pm — PP-97 Faisalabad I, result from seven polling stations: PTI in the lead

PTI's Ali Afzal Sahi is in the lead with 1,780 votes, while PML-N's Muhammad Ajmal is in second place with 1,544 votes.

6:49pm — PP-244 Lodhran I, result from eight polling stations: PTI in the lead

PTI's Muhammad Amir Iqbal Shah is in the lead with 1,610 votes, while PML-N's Zawar Hussain is in second place with 1,434 votes


‘ECP turned blind eye’: Imran Khan urges courts to ‘open now and act’

Shahbaz Gill arrested in Muzaffargarh for violating ECP rules

Sheikh Rasheed’s leaked audio reveals PML-N’s Jalil Sharaqpuri was ‘paid’

WATCH: Woman piggybacks elderly mother to polling station during Punjab by-polls

Punjab by-polls: Clashes mar polling in PP-158; ECP takes notice

PTI raises questions over impartiality of ECP

Another Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

Think of Imran’s corruption, economic disaster while casting vote, PM advises public

When will Karachi receive another spell of heavy rain?

Pakistan records slight decline in daily COVID-19 cases

Live updates on by-election: Polling ends as PTI, PML-N eye Punjab's throne

PP-288 DG Khan by-election result 2022

