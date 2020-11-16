Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Nov 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan and India to clash on March 13 in Men's Asian Champions Trophy

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) announced here on Monday that the Men's Asian Champions Trophy will be played in March next year.

Bangladesh will host the tournament from March 11 to 19, announced by the AHF.

Pakistan will begin the campaign on the very first day of the tournament, March 11, by taking on Korea.

They will play their second match against Malaysia, third against India, fourth against Japan and fifth against Bangladesh, as per the schedule.

Pakistan will play their match against arch rivals India on March 13.

All group matches of the event will be played upto March 16 while both the semi-finals will be held on March 18 and the final will be played on March 19.

