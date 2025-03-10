Did ICC snub Pakistan at the Champions Trophy final presentation?

India players celebrate with the trophy on the podium after winning the ICC Men's Champions Trophy at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates on March 9, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is facing criticism over the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) clear absence from the presentation ceremony of Champions Trophy 2025, a tournament hosted by Pakistan.

The absence of any PCB official at the ceremony, where the host nation has been represented traditionally, has sparked debate and raised questions about the ICC’s organising of the event.

Multiple sources confirmed that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who was expected to attend the ceremony, had been unable to travel to Dubai due to health reasons.

However, the PCB’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Tournament Director Sumair Ahmed Syed was present at the final match in Dubai, but despite his availability, the ICC did not include him in the presentation party, a decision that has been described as a deliberate snub by various quarters.

“The chairman couldn’t travel, but COO Sumair Ahmed Syed was there and attended the final. He should have been on stage to represent the PCB,” according to a source familiar with the matter.

Geo News understands that the PCB is also unhappy regarding this matter. However, there was no immediate reaction from the board on it.

Meanwhile, composition of the final presentation party, which included BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Devajit Saikia, former New Zealand player Roger Twose, and ICC Chairman Jay Shah, further fueled the controversy.

The fans have also questioned the decision to have former Australian captain Aaron Finch bring the trophy onto the stage instead of Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Pakistani captain who led his team to victory in the previous edition of the ICC Champions Trophy. This move was seen as a missed opportunity to honor Pakistan’s cricketing legacy and further alienated the host nation’s supporters.

According to the sources, it was the ICC that had full authority to decide the composition of the presentation party. They’ve yet to issue any statement on the matter.

Many argue that this reflects a broader pattern of disregard for Pakistan’s contributions to international cricket and its efforts while hosting the ICC Champions Trophy.