'I'm on the moon,' India's KL Rahul on Champions Trophy triumph

Indian batter KL Rahul raises his bat after winning the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in United Arab Emirates onMarch 9, 2025 . — Instagram@klrahul

DUBAI: Rejoicing over his team's memorable win, Indian batter and wicketkeeper KL Rahul said he feels "like being on the moon" after their historic triumph in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against new Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Calling it a dream come true, Rahul credited the win to the team’s hard work and unity, emphasising that success like this is never easy to achieve.

The cricketer's remarks came as the Rohit Sharma-led side scripted history by securing their third Champions Trophy title with a thrilling four-wicket victory against the Black Caps — to add to their trophies in 2002 and 2013 to go past Australia who have two titles.

The world's number one ODI team, India finished unbeaten in the eight-nation tournament played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

During yesterday's all-important final, India comfortably chased down the 252-run target for the loss of six wickets and six balls to spare.

Speaking with the reporters at Dubai Cricket Stadium after the match, Rahul said: "This is my first Champions Trophy, and I feel like I’m on the moon. The team played exceptionally well throughout the tournament, and every player stepped up when needed. That's the biggest reason we could achieve this success".

On his role as a wicketkeeper, Rahul explained that it wasn’t new to him.

"When people ask me when I started wicketkeeping, I tell them, 'hey, I was always a wicketkeeper!' But I rarely got opportunities to keep in the team.

"When I began playing cricket, I played as a wicketkeeper-batsman, but over time, I focused more on batting. In 2019, when the team needed a keeper, I took on the responsibility, and since then, it’s been an important part of my role," he added.

On his batting position, Rahul shared that he always strives to adapt to the team’s needs.

"Cricket is a team game, and you need to understand your role and perform accordingly. I'm happy that I've been given different roles, and I’ve worked hard to deliver in each one," the cricketer noted.

The wicketkeeper-batter's comments come as he forged a 38-run partnership with Hardik Pandya in just six overs to stabilise his team's position after losing wickets.

Following Pandya's dismissal, Rahul held his nerves calm and steered India over the line with an unbeaten 34 off 33 deliveries.