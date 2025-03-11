PCB protests over ICC move to sideline its official during Champions Trophy ceremony

India players celebrate with the trophy on the podium after winning the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE on March 9, 2025. — Reuters

PCB Chief Executive Sumair Ahmad Syed sidelined from ceremony.

BCCI secretary took to stage despite not being designated individual.

Pakistan also complains of special privileges for Indian cricket team.



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged a formal protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the absence of a host nation’s representative on the prize distribution stage following the Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (March 9).

In a move that has sparked controversy, PCB Chief Executive Sumair Ahmad Syed, who was also the Tournament Director, was completely sidelined from the official ceremony. Instead, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devagit Saikia took the stage, despite not being designated for that position.

The BCCI official's inclusion came as only four officials are allowed on the stage for the prize distribution which include the ICC chairman, heads of the finalist teams' cricket boards and the host nation's board chairman.

Since PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was unwell and could not travel, Sumair Ahmad Syed was the rightful representative of the host nation. He had even congratulated ICC Chairman Jay Shah well before the ceremony on India's success. Yet, he was completely ignored.

The BCCI-controlled stage did not just sideline Pakistan’s representative — it also failed to include any officials from the Emirates Cricket Board, even though five of the tournament’s matches were hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

When approached by Geo News on PCB officials' absence from the Champions Trophy ceremony, the ICC spokesperson argued that Naqvi was invited to the ceremony but did not attend.

"The ICC only invites the head of the host board — such as the president, vice president, chairman, or CEO — to participate in the awards ceremony. Other board officials, regardless of their presence at the venue, are not part of the stage proceedings," he maintained.

However, the PCB has demanded a formal explanation from the ICC, rejecting the weak justification that "the stage is not meant for tournament officials." The PCB pointed out that ICC CEO Geoff Allardice, who also carried the host tag, was seen distributing prizes earlier in the event — proving that the exclusion of the PCB CEO was deliberate and unjustified.

The PCB has also reminded the ICC of several other incidents during the Champions Trophy that appeared to be designed to undermine Pakistan's hosting rights, including; India enjoying special privileges, playing all their matches in the same environment and venue and pitches tailored to India's preferences, something even they wouldn't get at home.

With tensions running high, the PCB has now escalated the matter in writing, demanding a thorough investigation into the blatant breach of protocol.

This shocking exclusion has raised serious questions about ICC's neutrality and governance — with many now wondering if the Champions Trophy was truly a fair and impartial event.