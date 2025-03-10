Decision about travelling to Pakistan was beyond my control, says Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya gestures at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025. — X/ @hardikpandya7

DUBAI: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya said the decision not to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy was beyond his control but expressed hope that Pakistani fans enjoyed the cricket action in Dubai.

The statement comes as India scripted history by securing their third ICC Champions Trophy title with a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final of the Pakistan-hosted tournament on Sunday.

India added to their trophies in 2002 and 2013 to go past Australia, who have two titles.

The world number's one ODI team, India finished unbeaten in the eight-nation tournament played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

India have played all their matches in Dubai after they refused to tour hosts Pakistan due to political tensions and have been unbeaten at the venue in four matches.

Speaking with the media at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Pandya called India’s Champions Trophy win a dream come true.

Recalling the 2017 final loss against Pakistan, he said: “Eight years is a long time, but winning this time feels special. I’m sure the entire nation is celebrating, and this victory is our gift to the fans.”

The all-rounder also shared a childhood memory, recalling how he once tried to meet the Kenyan cricket team but was stopped by security. “The Kenyan players saw me and said, ‘Don’t stop him—he looks like one of us!’ It was a funny and unforgettable moment,” he said with a laugh.

On his powerful six-hitting, Pandya revealed his formula: “Take a deep breath, focus on the ball, and swing hard — it’ll go out of the ground.”

In the final against New Zealand, Pandya contributed a valuable 19 runs before being dismissed.