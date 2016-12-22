Pakistan Railways inaugurates Christmas Peace Train

Related Stories Pakistan Railways launches e-ticketing

Pakistan Railways on Thursday inaugurated a special Christmas Peace Train aimed at spreading the message of love, peace and harmony to help counter religious intolerance.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, who inaugurated the train service, said the Pakistan Constitution provides equal opportunities to everyone to live and progress.



The countrywide Christmas Peace Train will start its journey from Rawalpindi today and is scheduled to reach Karachi on December 31, 2016.

Through this initiative, Pakistan Railways hopes to create awareness about inter-faith harmony in the country and to mark Christmas as well as the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Christmas Train has been launched in collaboration with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, Pakistan Railways and Human Rights Division.

Minister for Human Rights Kamran Michael visited the Railway Locomotive Carriage Factory in Islamabad earlier this week and reviewed the arrangements for the Christmas Peace Train.

“We are a peace ambassador to the world. We have combated the wave of militancy and terrorism successfully,” he said during the visit.

The minister shed light on the role and struggle of Christian community as an equal partner in the development and solidarity of the country, and urged all people and Christian community in particular to continue their commitment to strengthen the country.

“Our Constitution also guarantees freedom and ensures protection of every citizen living in this country. We believe in love and humanity and will continue our efforts in this regard,” he said.

