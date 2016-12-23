Nawaz visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina was all 'harmonised,' says Bosnian envoy

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Bosnia-Herzegovina to Pakistan Nedim Makarevic turning down claims by a Pakistani media house said on Friday that the visit of Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif to his country was all 'harmonised'.

“Only the best things are heard about the visit by Nawaz Sharif. There are a hundred media houses in Pakistan owned by private businessmen and only one of them criticized the BH Minister. That man is a private businessman, he is paid, and he decided to criticize a single segment,” said Makarevic.

“The Pakistani Government took this visit very seriously. Every single detail passed through my office and everything was harmonized until the smallest detail, and Sharif knew who will welcome him,” he added.

Noting that the Minister of Telecommunications of Pakistan welcomed the Bosnian member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic when he visited Pakistan, Makarevic said that is not unusual.

“Head of protocol of the Prime Minister contacted me. The ministry will officially issue a statement tomorrow. In Pakistan it is normal that there is someone who criticizes,” he said.

The envoy maintained that the doors between the two countries were slowly starting to open and that was in the right direction.

