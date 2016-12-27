Talal vows to face PPP on ‘any front’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhary while responding to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari, said that his party was ready to face PPP on any front.

“We welcome them (Zardari and Bilawal) in the Parliament and are ready to face them anywhere”, he said while talking to Geo News.

Both PPP leaders had earlier announced to contest polls and join the current Parliament.

“When Bilawal and Zardari would enter Parliament, we will ask them why load-shedding was not eliminated during their tenure”, he added.

PML-N leader said that terrorism reduced during the tenure of current government whereas, during 2008 to 2013, the corruption was on the rise in the country.

Zardari, earlier, had announced he would contest elections from Nawabshah and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would contest from Larkana.

“I will contest the election on my sister’s seat and Bilawal on Soomro sahib's seat,” he said while speaking to PPP workers in Garhi Khuda Bux.

