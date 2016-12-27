Ayaz Soomro, Azra Afzal resign after Zardari’s announcement

KARACHI: Ayaz Soomro and Azra Afzal, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers from Larkana and Nawabshah, have presented their resignations to the party after party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that he along with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would contest elections and enter the current Parliament.

According to PPP sources, the resignations would be presented during the next central executive meeting of the party.

Azra Afzal is PPP lawmaker from NA-213 Nawabshah whereas Ayaz Soomro is a PPP MNA from NA-204 Larkana.

Sources further said that the party would try to get by-polls carried out on these constituencies in February.

Zardari, earlier, had announced he would contest elections from Nawabshah and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would contest from Larkana.

“I will contest the election on my sister’s seat and Bilawal on Soomro sahib's seat,” he said while speaking to PPP workers in Garhi Khuda Bux.

