Opposition can unite on Panama Leaks: Imran

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said the opposition could unite on Panama Leaks.

Speaking to journalists here on Friday, Khan said the Panama Leaks scandal was a war for the future which had to be won.

Khan told reporters that his party could speak with the Pakistan Peoples Party on the Panama Leaks issue. “We (opposition parties) can unite on the one-point agenda which is Panama.”

The PTI chairman also alleged that armed groups were operating in Punjab. Imran Khan called for action in Punjab under the National Action Plan (NAP). “We had all signed the National Action Plan to ensure that no armed groups would be allowed to operate in Pakistan,” Khan said.

According to Khan there were monarchs sitting in Punjab who were protecting these armed groups.

Imran Khan further said with Maulana Fazlur Rehman present, there was no need for a Jewish conspiracy.

‘Imran’s party is crumbling’

Reacting to Imran Khan’s statement, PML-N leader Talal Chudhry said the PTI was crumbling. “Imran Khan is leaning on Panama because his party is breaking up.”

According to Chaudhry, the PTI chairman had been unable to prove his case or provide evidence and was using the media and rallies to pressurize the Supreme Court.

