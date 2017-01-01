Imran calls Hashmi 'liar', says he's not in right state of mind

Related Stories Imran Khan planned judicial martial law in 2014, claims Javed Hashmi

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday declared 2017 to be the year of justice.

He was speaking to media outside the residence of his friend Tariq Shafi on the last day of his three-day visit to Karachi.

Imran Khan said the new year will begin with Panama Papers and justice will soon be done.

Calling the current leaders “thieves”, Khan said the nation’s money had been looted but now time has come to end the “theft.”

‘Time to focus on rural and urban Sindh’

Imran Khan said his visit to Karachi had been successful and he will now pay attention to Sindh. He lamented that he had not been able to pay attention to the province before.

“Because of a lot of things I could not focus on Sindh before. Rigging and other issues held us back from working on Sindh’s issues.”

“But I will now focus on Karachi and rural as well as urban Sindh. I will return to Karachi soon and we will hold a walk to resolve Karachi’s issues,” he pledged.

Reaction to Javed Hashmi’s claims

Imran Khan also took aim at ex-PTI leader Javed Hashmi.

“He is not in the right state of mind. He is telling big lies,” Khan said in response to the senior politician’s claims that Imran Khan wanted to bring a “judicial martial law” during the 2014 sit-in in the capital.

The PTI chief added that those violating the party’s disciplines have been expelled and action will soon be taken against a few others.

Asked by a reporter if he had any plans for marriage in 2017, Khan replied, “I am not yet thinking about it.”

0



0





