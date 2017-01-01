Case filed over gang-rape of woman in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: An FIR was registered over gang-rape of a married woman in Islamabad’s Ghori Town. The suspects called the woman over for a job interview in a school and raped her after getting her drugged.

The suspects presented themselves as government officials, with one posing as a Member of National Assembly, other as Station House Officer and the third as a judge.

According to the FIR, the suspects made the woman consume alcohol and then raped her.

According to police sources, one of the suspects is a property dealer, the other is a chicken seller, and the third was identified as owner of a shop selling electricity supplies.

Police took into custody one of the suspects while search for the other two is underway, sources informed. The victim was shifted to Islamabad Poly Clinic for medical examination.

