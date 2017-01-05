SC summons parents of allegedly tortured child maid

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned on Friday the parents of Tayyaba, the ten-year-old child maid who was allegedly tortured while working at the residence of an Additional Sessions Judge in the federal capital.

Along with the parents, the apex court has also summoned DIG Islamabad SSP and directed them to present the record pertaining to the case. The Advocate General Islamabad and wife of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo moto notice of the case and will begin hearing it tomorrow (Friday).

The case of the alleged torture of the child maid caught the media’s attention after she was recovered from the residence of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan.

The minor girl, whose face and hands bore torture marks, had initially denied being hurt by her employers. She told the police that she got a wound to her eye after falling from the stairs, while her hand was also burnt accidentally.

However, the poor girl narrated her ordeal after being politely inquired by a female magistrate later. She stated before the magistrate that she was beaten and her hand burnt on the stove for losing the broom.

On Tuesday, the matter was settled out of court and according to the child’s father, they had forgiven the actions in the way of the Almighty.

Medical board constituted

A medical board comprising doctors from PIMS Hospital has been constituted to examine Tayyaba.

According to a notification, the medical board will examine Tayyaba at 11 AM tomorrow, following which a report will be presented in two days.

The medical board was constituted on the orders of the district magistrate, and police have been directed to present the child.

Petition submitted in SC

Social workers through Asma Jahngir have filed a petition in the Supreme Court pertaining to the case. The petition has made Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram and his wife respondents in the case.

Tayyaba’s father, Interior Ministry and Additional Judge Atta Rabbani have also been made respondents in the case.

According to the petition, the basic rights of the child were violated and calls for disciplinary action against the additional sessions judge.

Report submitted in SC

The Islamabad High Court has submitted the report pertaining to Tayyaba in the Supreme Court. According to sources, the report contains details of the out of court settlement and police investigation.

The report also contains statements of the child and the Additional Sessions Judge.

0



0





