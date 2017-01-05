Interior Ministry recovers FC vehicle from Senator Qayyoom Soomro

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has recovered a Frontier Constabulary (FC) vehicle from Senator Dr. Abdul Qayyoom Soomro which was under his ‘illegal’ use since 2008.

Qayoom Soomro is known as a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, sources in the Interior Ministry exclusively revealed to this correspondent.

“It was a government property entrusted to me and I returned it,” confirmed Dr. Soomro when contacted by this correspondent. Asked since when he had been using this vehicle, the senator, who appeared to avoid talking much on the matter, said, “I will check and get back to you”. Until writing of these lines Dr. Soomro has not got back.

The sources claim that the said vehicle was recovered on the directions of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who has previously also recovered three vehicles of the ministry from different politicians and big shots.

The sources claim that the vehicle, which is a double cabin security car, was purchased from an intelligence fund and there was no log book available with the ministry or FC.

The vehicle was taken to Sindh where it was being used by Dr. Soomro, until it was recovered by FC.

The sources claim that the said twin-cab was under the use of Dr. Soomro since 2008, the year Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) last came into power in the center and Sindh.

They claim that the Ministry of Interior has also decided to send the bill of the usage of this vehicle since 2008.

Dr. Soomro is currently a member of the upper house of the Parliament until 2019.

Meanwhile, a ministry spokesman formally issued a statement without naming any one.

The statement said that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan took notice of the misuse of official resources, following which an official vehicle under the use of a close friend of a political party’s head was recovered.

It added that the said vehicle was owned by FC, yet it was on ‘illegal’ duty with an unauthorised person.

The statement further read that previously on the instructions of Ministry of Interior three vehicles were also recovered from different politicians.

0



0





