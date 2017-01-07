Hafeez to join Pakistan in Australia for ODI series

The Selection Committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq on Saturday received a request the national cricket team's management comprising Coach Mickey Arthur and Captain Azhar Ali for sending Mohammad Hafeez to Australia for the ODI series.

The Selection Committee has decided to accept the request of the team management and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approved the same. Hafeez will join the team shortly as the 16th member in Australia.

After being swept in the Test series by Australia, Pakistan will look for redemption in five-match ODI series which will begin on January 13.

ODI series schedule:

Jan 13, Fri Australia vs Pakistan, 1st ODI

The Gabba, Brisbane Jan 15, Sun Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Jan 19, Thu Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI

W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth Jan 22, Sun Australia vs Pakistan, 4th ODI

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Jan 26, Thu Australia vs Pakistan, 5th ODI

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

