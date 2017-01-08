Punjab Police disposes of Samia Chaudhry murder case

LAHORE: Police on Saturday disposed of a case initiated on the murder of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz activist Samia Chaudhry.



Police claimed that the case file was closed as forensic reports suggested that the deceased passed away due to drug overdose.



Samia was a PML-N worker, who was married to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) employee Asif Mahmood and was a mother of three. She was a resident of Islamabad and on November 20 had left for Shorkot in a car along with several PML-N workers to attend a political rally.



She stayed in room number 26 on November 22 at the Chamba House where she was found dead under mysterious circumstances by the police on Saturday.



An FIR for murder at the Race Course Police Station has been registered by Samia's husband against unknown persons.

