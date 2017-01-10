22 torture marks found on Tayyaba: medical report

ISLAMABAD: Torture marks of varying nature were found on child maid Tayyaba’s arms, legs, back and around her eyes, a copy of the medical report obtained by Geo News showed.

According to the report, 22 torture marks were found on Tayyaba’s body, including marks from bruises and burns. A wound measuring one square centimetre was also found next to her right eye.

The report also stated that the 10-year-old Tayyaba suffers from mental stress but her mental condition is improving gradually.

The medical report will be submitted to the Supreme Court, where the Chief Justice will resume hearing of the case tomorrow (Wednesday).

A medical board at PIMS Hospital examined Tayyaba on Monday and confirmed torture marks on her body. The team led by Dr Javed Ikram obtained DNA samples of Tayyaba as well as took pictures of burn marks on her back.

Doctors took DNA samples from four sets of parents claiming to be Tayyaba’s family. Besides the initial set of parents and siblings, DNA samples were also taken from three other families one each from Kamaliya, Faisalabad and Jehlum.

Law Enforcement Agencies and Police recovered Tayyaba from a suburban area of Islamabad on Sunday. She had mysteriously gone missing after the case was highlighted in local media upon which the Supreme Court had taken a suo moto action.

The case of the alleged torture of the maid caught the media's attention after she was recovered from the residence of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan.

