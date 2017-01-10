Army’s top leadership appreciates performance of military courts

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army's top military leadership appreciated the performance of military courts during the prescribed duration, which resulted in the reduction of terrorism in the country, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The 198th Corps Commanders’ conference, presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa held a comprehensive review of the country's security environment and operational preparedness of the Pakistan Army, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The forum expressed satisfaction on progress of operation Zarb-e-Azb and its positive effects on internal security of the country, the ISPR said.

On the occasion, the COAS directed for continuity of counterterrorism operations and stabilising of the areas cleared in it. He also directed to intensify efforts for the return of temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) to their native areas.

The forum reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to be prepared to respond to all kinds of threats, according to the ISPR.

The army chief congratulated strategic organisations on successful test of Babur-III cruise missile, which ensures Pakistan's second-strike capability. General Bajwa also vowed that the army will continue to render full support to all state institutions working for national security.

