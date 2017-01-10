PFA disposes off 800 litres of adulterated milk in Faisalabad

Related Stories Report in SC reveals hazardous ingredients in milk like formalin, fungus

FAISALABAD: Punjab Food Authority wasted 800 litres of milk adulterated with toxic chemicals in Faisalabad and apprehended two profiteers on Tuesday, it said.

The milk-sellers continue to employ harmful procedures for profiteering, while a campaign by authorities is also underway in Punjab after the Supreme Court took notice of the wicked practice.

PFA officials examined 40 containers of milk in Faisalabad today. They found it to be adulterated with formalin - a chemical used chiefly as a preservative for biological specimens - as well as urea, salt and water.

The food authority disposed off 800 litres of substandard milk and arrested two persons in connection with it.

On December 27, the Supreme Court asked the Punjab Food Authority to check all milk plants in the province and get milk samples tested in labs, as it was found out they contained harmful ingredients.

A report on unsafe milk companies in Punjab was submitted in the Lahore registry of the SC by Director General Punjab Food Authority Noor-ul-Amin Mengal.

The report made shocking revelations, as it stated that Haleeb milk contained chemical called formalin, which is used for preserving dead bodies.

The milk was also found to have contained sugarcane juice. The court inquired the advocate of the factory why it contained sugarcane juice.

The report pointed out that Haleeb, Acha Milk, Al-Fazl Food, Doce, Al-Fajr Food are all unsafe.

