Governor Sindh Saeed-uz-Zaman passes away

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Justice (retd) Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui passed away on Wednesday, according to a spokesman of Governor House.He was 79 years of age and left behind a widow and a son.

The Governor was admitted to a private hospital just days after taking oath. At the time it was reported that he was suffering from a chest infection and breathing problems, however, the Governor House spokesman had stressed that the ailment was not serious and that the Governor was out of danger.

Justice (retd) Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui was appointed as the 31st Governor after it was decided to replace Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan during a meeting between President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Geo News had reported earlier.

Zaman had served as the Chief Justice of Pakistan from July 1999 till December 2005. During the rule of former dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, Zaman had refused to take oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO).

In 2008 he also ran as a presidential candidate from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Speaker Sindh Assembly appointed acting Governor

After the death of Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani will assume charge as acting Governor Sindh.

He will perform duties as Governor Sindh till the appointment of the next Governor.

PM grieved over demise of Governor Sindh

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Governor Sindh.

The Prime Minister said the services of Justice (R) Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui in the field of judiciary and upholding rule of law would be remembered, a statement issued from the PM’s Office said.

“Justice (R) Saeed uz Zaman was an upright and honest Judge who never compromised on his principles and remained impartial in delivery of justice”, he added.

The Prime Minister further said that Justice (R) Saeed uz Zaman’s contributions regarding resisting and giving sacrifices against undemocratic elements were unparalleled. He prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

President Mamnoon Hussain has also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death.

In a statement, he prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

