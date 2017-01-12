Print Story
X

Karachi Police detains three suspects in overnight raids

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Karachi Police detains three suspects in overnight raids

Related Stories

KARACHI: At least three suspects were apprehended by Karachi police in overnight raids in different areas of the metropolis on Thursday.

According to reports, in a raid at Nazimabad number 3, Muhammad Shahzad was taken into custody, police claims that around 180 kgs of narcotics was recovered from him.

After a cross-fire near Nala Stop at New Karachi, two injured suspects were detained. Police claimed that the suspects, Zeeshan Commando and Muhammad Zeeshan, are wanted in multiple cases. Mobile phones, motorcycles and cash were recovered from the suspects.

Karachi Police detains three suspects in overnight raids was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Pakistan, Pakistan News, Latest News Pakistan, Geo News, Geo Tv, Karachi Operation, Leas In Karachi. Permanent link to the news story "Karachi Police detains three suspects in overnight raids" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127010-Karachi-Police-detains-three-suspects-in-overnight-raids.

GEO TV NETWORK