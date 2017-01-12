Karachi Police detains three suspects in overnight raids

KARACHI: At least three suspects were apprehended by Karachi police in overnight raids in different areas of the metropolis on Thursday.

According to reports, in a raid at Nazimabad number 3, Muhammad Shahzad was taken into custody, police claims that around 180 kgs of narcotics was recovered from him.

After a cross-fire near Nala Stop at New Karachi, two injured suspects were detained. Police claimed that the suspects, Zeeshan Commando and Muhammad Zeeshan, are wanted in multiple cases. Mobile phones, motorcycles and cash were recovered from the suspects.

