Amir strikes to dismiss Warner, Smith in first ODI

BRISBANE: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir tore through Australia top-order, dismissing David Warner for 7 and captain Steve Smith for a golden duck in the ODI opener at the Gabba on Friday.

Australia were reduced to 13 for 2 after they won the toss and chose to bat on a seemingly batting-friendly pitch.

Big Bash batting sensation Chris Lynn and pacer Billy Stanlake are making their ODI debut today, while Travis Head has moved up to open alongside David Warner instead of Aaron Finch, who was not picked. Glenn Maxwell has also returned to the XI.

Shoaib Malik missed out on selection, with Pakistan counting on Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Hafeez. Junaid Khan missed out as well.

Squad



Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Billy Stanlake.

