Print Story
X

Following US, Britain also expresses concern over missing Pakistani activists

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Following US, Britain also expresses concern over missing Pakistani activists

Related Stories

KARACHI: The British High Commission on Friday expressed concern over missing bloggers/social media activists in Pakistan, demanding measures for their recovery from the government.

The British High Commission Spokesman in a statement released on social media said that security should be provided to the family members of the missing activists.

“We are concerned about the disappearance of the five activists. The UK calls on the government of Pakistan to make effort to locate the men and return them safely to their families. The UK firmly supports freedom of expression,” the statement sent out in a tweet by UK in Pakistan read.

Earlier today, the United States government expressed concern over reports of missing Pakistani bloggers and activists.

Addressing the daily press briefing, Deputy Spokesperson State Department Mark C. Toner said, “We are very concerned by reports that several Pakistani bloggers and activists have been reported missing and we’re going to continue to monitor the situation.”

The missing men are Salman Haider, a poet and academic, and bloggers Waqas Goraya, Aasim Saeed, and Ahmad Raza Naseer. The four went missing from various cities between January 4 and January 7.

Rights activist and Fatima Jinnah University professor Dr Salman Haider went missing from Bani Gala on Friday night and his car was recovered by police from Koral Chowk near the Islamabad Expressway.

Two of the other men who have gone missing this week – Waqas Goraya and Asim Saeed – disappeared on January 4, according to a cybersecurity NGO, while Ahmed Raza Naseer vanished along with his friend from Nankana Sahib on Saturday, relatives said.

 

Following US, Britain also expresses concern over missing Pakistani activists was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Pakistan, Pakistan News, Latest News Pakistan, Geo News, Geo Tv, Missing Bloggers In Pakistan, Uk Concerned Over Missing Activists In Pakistan, Uk High Commission, Salman Haider, Waqas Goraya, Islamabad, Salman Haider, Waqas Goraya, Ahmed Raza Naseer, Asim Saeed, Uk Concerned Over Missing Activists In Pakistan, Islamabad, Pakistan, Uk Government, Pakistan Government. Permanent link to the news story "Following US, Britain also expresses concern over missing Pakistani activists" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127200-Following-US-Britain-also-expresses-concern-over-missing-Pakistani-activists.

GEO TV NETWORK