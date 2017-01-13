Following US, Britain also expresses concern over missing Pakistani activists

KARACHI: The British High Commission on Friday expressed concern over missing bloggers/social media activists in Pakistan, demanding measures for their recovery from the government.

The British High Commission Spokesman in a statement released on social media said that security should be provided to the family members of the missing activists.

“We are concerned about the disappearance of the five activists. The UK calls on the government of Pakistan to make effort to locate the men and return them safely to their families. The UK firmly supports freedom of expression,” the statement sent out in a tweet by UK in Pakistan read.

British High Commission spokesperson's statement about the disappearance of the five activists. pic.twitter.com/s23bppODHR — UK in Pakistan (@ukinpakistan) January 13, 2017

Earlier today, the United States government expressed concern over reports of missing Pakistani bloggers and activists.

Addressing the daily press briefing, Deputy Spokesperson State Department Mark C. Toner said, “We are very concerned by reports that several Pakistani bloggers and activists have been reported missing and we’re going to continue to monitor the situation.”

The missing men are Salman Haider, a poet and academic, and bloggers Waqas Goraya, Aasim Saeed, and Ahmad Raza Naseer. The four went missing from various cities between January 4 and January 7.

Rights activist and Fatima Jinnah University professor Dr Salman Haider went missing from Bani Gala on Friday night and his car was recovered by police from Koral Chowk near the Islamabad Expressway.

Two of the other men who have gone missing this week – Waqas Goraya and Asim Saeed – disappeared on January 4, according to a cybersecurity NGO, while Ahmed Raza Naseer vanished along with his friend from Nankana Sahib on Saturday, relatives said.

