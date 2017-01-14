Karachi Eat festival postponed until Friday

KARACHI: After much deliberation and discussions the organizers of Karachi Eat 2017 one of the most-visited and talked-about events of the metropolis have decided to postpone the festival till Friday. The decision has been taken keeping the best interests of the citizens of Karachi in mind.

Speaking to Geo News the organizers shared that in light of the present weather conditions the festival will be held on Friday the 20th of January and will continue for three days till Sunday the 21st of January 2017.

Earlier on Friday night the organizers had announced to postpone the event till Sunday after heavy rainfall forced them to end the first day of the festival early.

Also read: Visitors, Rain Pour In On first day of Karachi Eat festival

In a statement released along with a video message, the organizers of the festival thanked the people of Karachi "for being such an amazing support for Karachi Eat 2017 despite the very wet weather. As many of you are aware, in spite of many people braving the rain, we were compelled to call off Day 1 of Karachi Eat 2017 due to the unexpected downpour."

"We at CKO Event Architecture have always prided ourselves on only ever delivering the very best to the public. Given the unpredictable nature of the weather, we have therefore decided it would be in the best interests of all the vendors, participants, and the public of Karachi that the complete event be rescheduled to the following weekend."

"We had initially announced that the Festival would be back on Sunday morning; however, with the rainy weather showing no signs of abating, we have decided to postpone the event in entirety to the weekend of Friday 20th January."

The Festival will now be taking place for three full days as planned initially. The revised timings and dates will be as follows:

Friday 20th January 4:30pm 10:30pm

Saturday 21st January 12pm to 10:30pm

Sunday 22nd 12noon to 10:30pm

The statement concluded with an apology for any inconvenience the change in the schedule may have caused to anyone and a wish to see everyone at the Karachi Eat 2017 again.

0



0





