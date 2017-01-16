Panama Leaks hearing to resume today

ISLAMABAD: A five-member bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will resume hearing the Panama Leaks case hearing on Monday.

The Prime Minister’s counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan will continue his arguments.

In the last proceedings, Makhdoom Ali Khan argued that in order to disqualify the Prime Minister a judicial declaration is needed. He said that the section in Article 62 about “Sadiq and Ameen (truthful and trustworthy)” gave a clean slate to frame anyone.

“The Supreme Court in the Ishaq Khakwani case had declared Article 62 of the constitution a nightmare,” he argued.

0



0





