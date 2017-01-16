Print Story
THTalha Hashmi

Pakistan
Robbers loot multiple shops in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony

KARACHI: Robbers looted at least six shops in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony on Monday, in the latest in a series of similar such burglaries carried out over the past few months.

The robbers cut through the locks of the shops situated in Shah Faisal Colony’s Green Town and surrounding areas, and escaped with thousands of rupees’ worth of cash.

Burglaries of this design started from the city’s Bandar Road last year, where robbers looted an auto parts market. In the following weeks, burglars also looted shops in Empress Market, Araambagh, Lyari, Liaquatabad and Kharadar by cutting locks.

Robbers involved in looting of the auto parts market, Empress Market and Kharadar were eventually arrested, but the others remain at large.

