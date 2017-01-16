If Indian tries to conduct 'real' surgical strike befitting response will be given: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday warned neighbouring India of severe consequences in case New Delhi tried to conduct a real surgical strike.

In a fiery speech during the Senate session, Asif said India does not want to continue the process of negotiation. The neighbouring country doesn’t want tension to subside, he stated.

Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan has garnered successes in war against terrorism.

“The coalition of 16 countries’ militaries in Afghanistan was no way near our level of success,” he said.

Asif said that the armed forces successfully eliminated the terrorist safe havens in North Waziristan.

The Senate also unanimously passed a resolution against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for linking terrorism to Pakistan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had branded Pakistan a "mothership of terrorism" at the summit of BRICS nations in October.

Modi's remarks to a meeting of leaders from BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - aimed to escalate his diplomatic drive to isolate Pakistan.

Modi’s statements failed to muster the support of BRICS leaders to include Pakistan in the five-nation bloc’s declaration as a terrorist state.

In their joint statement, the BRICS leaders had condemned recent attacks against some of its members “including that in India” but had made no mention of Pakistan.

0



0





