GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Police foils two child marriages in Shikarpur, arrest parents

SHIKARPUR: Police on Monday foiled two child marriages in Shikarpur.

According to details available to Geo News, on the information of marriages of an eight-year-old boy with a twelve-year-old girl and two-year-old boy with a four-month-old toddler respectively, police personnel raided a home.

The attendants of wedding and Nikahkhuwaan managed to flee from the spot after the authority’s arrival. Police detained parents and guardians of the children. The law declares that the minimum age for marriage of a girl is 16 years.

 

