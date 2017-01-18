Print Story
Cricket? Sure! Djokovic picks up bat against Shane Warne

Sports
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic decided to exchange his racquet with a cricket bat ahead of the Australian Open. And guess who he faced at the other end?

None other than Australian spin legend Shane Warne.

Photo Courtesy: ICC
Photo Courtesy: ICC

The 29-year-old world number two tried to play a few shots off Shane Warne’s bowling in his charity event “A Night with Novak” at Melbourne’s tennis court.

But who doesn’t struggle against Warne? Djokovic missed the first ball and looked disappointed.

Warne, however, was patient. “You have five more chances, you have got to hit one [atleast],” he said.

To which the 12-time Grand Slam champion replied, “I was expecting a bit faster [delivery] than that.”

Photo Courtesy: ICC
Photo Courtesy: ICC

Photo Courtesy: ICC
Photo Courtesy: ICC

Defending champion Djokovic was through to the second round of the Australian Open by beating Spain's Fernando Verdasco 6-1,7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

 

