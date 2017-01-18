PCB spent Rs 1.08 billion in past three years: report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spent Rs 1.08 billion on promotion of the sport in the last three years.

A report submitted in Parliament on Tuesday revealed the PCB’s income and expenditures over the past three years.

According to the report, the country’s cricket governing body generated a revenue of Rs 10.77 billion, giving the board a profit of Rs 9.69 billion.

Earlier this month, the board reviewed the audit report of the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) held in 2016 in its governing board meeting. The audit report showed the PCB earned a profit of approximately $2.6 million and handed over $2 million to the five PSL franchises, leaving the board with $600,000 for itself.

0



0





