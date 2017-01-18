PM Nawaz meets Swiss President in Davos

DAVOS: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard in Davos on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister briefed the Swiss President on the Kashmir dispute and highlighted the blatant human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi was also present at the meeting.

PM Nawaz Sharif meeting Swiss President. Most productive exchanges. Briefed Swiss on J&K. Highlighted massive human rights violations pic.twitter.com/CPFCW4ttoA — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) January 18, 2017

The Prime Minister, who is attending the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, is scheduled to meet with Group CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Global, Chairman of Procter & Gamble and Group CEO of VimpelCom. The premier is also scheduled to meet with a Chinese delegation later in the morning.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will meet with Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, followed by a meeting with Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF Professor Klaus Schwab.

At 15:00 CET PM Nawaz Sharif will meet Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. At 20:00 CET the premier will meet with 60 CEOs of multinational corporations at a dinner.

